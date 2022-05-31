Governor Kananu Revokes Alchemist’s License Over Racism Allegations

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has revoked the trading license for Alchemist bar following racial discrimination allegations.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that so far, 10 officials have been arrested in connection to the same.

JUST IN.

Governor Ann Kananu suspends the trade license for Alchemist Bar in Westlands over allegations of racial discrimination against patrons and noise pollution. So far 10 officials have been arrested and arraigned in court. — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) May 31, 2022

Yesterday, netizens were calling for its closure after a video went viral capturing security officers discriminating against black Kenyans.

In a statement on Monday, the establishment said Nairobi city county officers had visited the joint to analyze the CCTV footage from May 29 to establish whether guests were really denied entry on basis of their race.

The county officers will also be seeking to determine whether there has ever been a policy of discrimination.

“Review of The Alchemist, in general, to determine if there has ever been a policy of discrimination. Interviews and footage will be reviewed of the past events both at the gate and inside the establishment,” the statement stated.

The investigations come just a day after the entertainment joint was accused of racism after a video clip went viral over the weekend that appeared to perpetuate racism against black people by having white and Indian revelers in one line and blacks in another as they waited in line to get into the bar.

On Monday, the club issued another statement distancing itself from the vice.

In a rejoinder, the club claimed that the venue has only one main door through which all customers visiting for the first time must pass.

