Kamukunji MP Aspirant Ibrahim Johnny Is Dead

Nairobi politician Ahmed Ibrahim or better known as Johnny has passed on.

The Kamukunji MP aspirant is said to have collapsed on Friday morning.

The cause of death is still unknown.

According to EALA MP Simon Mbugua, Johnny could have died following Covid-19 vaccine complications.

The deceased who will be laid to rest later today had received the Russian vaccine – Sputnik V – which has since been banned in Kenya.

Silas Jakakimba said Johnny was active on social media until 9.30 pm on Thursday night.

“TERRIBLY HEARTBROKEN at the sad news of my brother @Ibrahimjohnny ‘s demise. We share a WhatsApp group where our friend was active up till 9.30pm or so. Didn’t know he may have been unwell. Always very active, frank in expressing self, friendly. May your Soul find Peace, Ndugu!” Jakakimba wrote on Twitter.

ODM party, to which the deceased belonged, said he had been battling kidney problems for years.

“We mourn the death of our member & former candidate for the Kamkunji Parliamentary seat Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) @Ibrahimjohnny who has been battling kidney problems for years. As a party, we appreciate the time we shared together & the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to RIP,” wrote the party.

Johnny was also the Deputy Secretary-General of the Jamia Mosque.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu