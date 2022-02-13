Kamiti Inmate Pretending to be CS Wamalwa Swindles Job Seeker of Sh800,000

A convict at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison has pleaded guilty to swindling a job seeker of Sh800,000.

Patrick Shikure Amere who is serving a life sentence is said to have obtained the said monies while pretending to be Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, Amere confessed to having promised Dr Selina Vukinu Ambe a job at State House.

The court heard that the convict committed the offence on diverse dates between July 24, 2020, and September 11, 2020.

The charge sheet as read by prosecutor Harrison Gikunda, stated that the accused jointly with another suspect also before the court with intent to defraud, obtained Sh800,000 from Dr Ambe.

Amere and his accomplice befriended their victim on social media with the promise of landing a job in the public service.

“Your honour, the accused met the victim by befriending her on Facebook and introduced himself as Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa,” said the state counsel.

Dr Ambe was then asked to send her resume for consideration for a position of human resources manager.

“Amere made a fake appointment letter purportedly signed by the head of the civil service Joseph Kinyua,” added Gikunda.

According to the fake letter dated August 5, 2020, Dr Ambe was to report to work on August 7, 2020.

“The complainant discovered she had been conned after Amere’s phone went off for several days. She reported the matter to the police and investigations began. The investigations led the officers to Kamiti prison before the accused was presented in court for plea taking,” said Gikunda.

When asked to defend himself, the accused simply entered a guilty plea and said he had nothing more to say.

Kagendo ordered the investigating officer to look into Amere’s accomplices and find out if the monies could be recovered.

The convict will be back in court on February 22 for sentencing.

