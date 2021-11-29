Kamiti Escapees Admit Escaping Custody, Deny Committing Terror Act

Three terror convicts, who were recently arrested after escaping from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, have admitted to the offense.

The trio, Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga alia Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf, however, denied the charge of committing a terror act.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache at the Kahawa Law Courts on Monday.

The prosecution alleges that the trio committed a terrorist act by escaping from the prison, which was a threat to national security.

A fourth suspect was also arraigned in court. Abdulmajid Yassin was charged with aiding the escape of the prisoners.

Yassin pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The jailbirds escaped from Kamiti Prison on the night of November 14.

The convicts, who were were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years, escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility after dislodging a brick on the wall of their cell.

They were arrested in Kitui County three days later.

According to the police, the inmates were trying to flee the country to Somalia at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile, 12 Kamiti Maximum Security Prison warders suspected of aiding the prisoners escape custody have been granted bail.

The prison Commandant Charles Mutembei Gerrard was on Monday freed on Sh300,000 cash bail, while the other suspects including Mutembei’s deputy Joseph Longarianyang were freed on Sh200,000 cash bail each.

Others include Pamela Cherubet, Peter Thuku, Lilian Mukasia and Nicholas Otieno who were responsible for manning CCTV cameras and the watchtowers when the trio escaped.

