Kamene, Shaffie To Take Over NRG Radio’s Transit Show

Media personalities Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro are set for a radio comeback.

The duo will take over the NRG Transit, a four-hour show that airs on Friday between 3 and 7 pm, alongside DJ Pierra Makena.

Exiting the show are Mwalimu Rachael and DJ Xclusive.

Kamene who left Kiss FM in January after her contract was terminated by the Radio Africa-owned station, made the announcement on social media.

She wrote: “Good morning my loves. Shaffie, Pierra, do you think they are ready for this one.”

The show will be available live on streaming services, and the NRG website.

Shaffie makes a comeback on radio after a two-year break. This was he was suspended for making alleged distasteful comments on live radio. The former Kiss 100 FM then made waves in the branding and event management sector. Two weeks ago, he landed a job with the Nairobi County Government as the Head of Events and Branding. On January 30, he launched a podcast titled Shafted, pitting himself against his alter ego.

