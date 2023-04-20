Kamene Goro, DJ Bonez Wed in Private Ceremony (Photos)

Media personality Kamene Goro is officially off the market.
The former Kiss FM host exchanged nuptials with Dj Bonez in a private ceremony on Thursday. The news was confirmed by Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who is also her former colleague.
He said: “Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister @kamenegoro and @deejaybonez254 on your wedding day! Love you guys.”
Kamene responded, “Love you bro!”
The disc jockey proposed to the former TV anchor in September 2022 after two years of dating.
