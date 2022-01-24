Kameme FM Fires Njogu wa Njoroge Days After Joining DP Ruto’s UDA

Kikuyu presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has been fired days after joining deputy president William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Njoroge who worked with Mediamax owned Kameme TV and FM is said to have been fired on Monday morning through a phone call.

Speaking to a local publication, the veteran vernacular broadcaster said he was asked not to report to work anymore.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” Njoroge revealed.

He linked his sacking to his affiliation with DP Ruto. He did, however, note that he was going to tender his resignation before February 9.

“It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics,” he stated.

Moments after joining the Hustler Nation, Njoroge vowed to assist DP Ruto in spreading the Bottom-Up agenda in Njoro constituency.

"There is time for everything as the good book of the Lord says, and as I transition to the next phase of my life I ask for your prayers and support.

"I paid a courtesy call on Deputy President William Ruto and assured him we will work together in UDA in spreading the message of Bottom-Up in Njoro, where I will be seeking the people's mandate to represent them in the National Assembly," Njogu said. Prior to his joining the DP Ruto affiliated party, Njoroge was rumoured to be a member of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's Chama cha Kazi (CCM). Then, he was said to be eyeing the Nakuru senate seat. Njoroge has, however, clarified that he will be vying for the Njoro MP seat.

