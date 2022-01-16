Gospel Singer Kambua Leaves Citizen TV After 12 Years

Gospel singer Kambua has announced her exit from Citizen TV’s “Gospel Sunday” show.

The crooner leaves the 7-hour gospel show after 12 years.

“We move from seasons to seasons and today, I would like to take a bow and I want to hung my boots, to all of you who have allowed me to come into your home for the last 12 years,” said the singer as she bid goodbye to her fans.

Read: Gospel Songstress Kambua Welcomes Baby Boy

“”Thank you for allowing me to come into your homes, and to minister, it has been a beautiful journey.”

The Ambrose University graduate thanked the Royal Media family, in particular the Chairman, SK Macharia and group MD Wachira, as well as the producers of the show.

“I would like to thank the Royal Media Services our Chairman , our MD Waruru, who believed me when I was green and I did not know anything and all the show’s producers and camera man that I have had the chance to work with over the years,” she added.

Read Also: Kambua Sympathizes With Waiting Wombs Whose Pain Was Triggered By Her Pregnancy Announcement

Kambua hosted the show alongside DJ Gee Gee and Timeless Noel.

Other hosts include; Karwirwa Laura and Ken the DJ.

The TV host joined Royal Media Services’ Citizen TV in March of 2010.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...