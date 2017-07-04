in POLITICS

Kamau Macharia Turned Away From KTN Organized Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate

1 Comment

kamau macharia
PDU Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate, Kamau Macharia
kamau macharia
PDU Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate, Kamau Macharia

Party of Democratic Unity (PDU) candidate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, Kamau Macharia, has accused KTN of bias for apparently turning him away during the gubernatorial debate. denying him a chance to to sell his agenda to the people of Nairobi.

Macharia claimed that the organisers turned him away denying him the chance to sell his agenda to the Nairobi residents.

An angry Macharia claimed KTN had received orders from above to block him from the debate and vowed to use social media to sell his development agenda for Nairobi.
Macharia who took part in the KARA organized debate will be going up against the incumbent, Evans Kidero, Senator Mike Sonko, Miguna Miguna and Peter Kenneth in the August 8 poll.

 

elections 2017Kamau MachariaNairobi CountyParty of Democratic Unity

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Uchumi Supermarket Employees Demonstrate Over Salary Arrears

VIDEO: ODM Candidate Caught Fighting Supporters in Nairobi Streets