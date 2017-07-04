Kamau Macharia Turned Away From KTN Organized Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate

Party of Democratic Unity (PDU) candidate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, Kamau Macharia, has accused KTN of bias for apparently turning him away during the gubernatorial debate. denying him a chance to to sell his agenda to the people of Nairobi.
Macharia claimed that the organisers turned him away denying him the chance to sell his agenda to the Nairobi residents.
An angry Macharia claimed KTN had received orders from above to block him from the debate and vowed to use social media to sell his development agenda for Nairobi.
