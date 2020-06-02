Margaret Kamar To Battle It Out For Deputy Speaker Seat With Pareno As Isaac Mwaura Drops Out of Race

Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar will battle it out for the post of senate deputy speaker with nominated legislator Judy Pareno.

This was after four other applicants dropped out off the race.

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura dropped out of the race this morning and backed Kamar’s bid.

“Now that the Jubilee Party has endorsed Prof Margaret Kamar as its candidate for Deputy Speaker, I have come to a very difficult decision to withdraw my candidature.

“My bid to run for the second most important position in the Senate was inspired by the desire to ensure that the youth and persons with disabilities get represented in the top leadership of parliament.

“That I was the youngest of the 5 aspirants, and being a second term member, having served both in the National Assembly and Senate, I believed that I had what it takes to preside over the house of Senate, independently, impartially and with sobriety,” he said.

He also explained that the Central Kenya region has lost key positions in the House, noting that individuals from this area should be considered for posts in the Senate in the future.

“Mt. Kenya region has lost both the Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Majority Deputy Whip positions and it is my hope that this shall be put into consideration in future parliamentary leadership and other positions,” said Mwaura.

The immediate former deputy speaker was Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki who was bundled out of the position weeks ago.

The other contestants who have also exited the race are; Stewart Madzayo, Charles Kibiru.

Millicent Omanga was initially on the list of applicants but failed to return her nomination papers on time.

