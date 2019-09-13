Kikuyu Benga Artist Kamande Wa Kioi Involved In A Gruesome Accident

Kikuyu Benga musician, Kamande Wa Kioi, was on Friday morning involved in a car accident.

According to reports, the artist’s vehicle collided with a Nazigi Sacco bus on Kamiti road.

Luckily, Kamande is stated to have escaped with slight injuries and was rushed to the Nairobi Women’s hospital following the incident.

Speaking on his wellbeing, his friend Ngaruiya Junior, shared with Kioi’s fans informing them that he is fairing on well.

“Kamande Wa Kioi was today involved in an accident and I want to thank God because he is fine. We are at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital and he is receiving treatment,” he posted on Facebook.

The musician is famous for his tunes, Kaana Funny, Uhuru ni Witu, Karanga Chapo, and Mu-Ovacado.

However, his car has been written off.

In August, 2019, popular benga musician John De Matthew, died in a road crash along the Thika Superhighway.

De Matthew’s death attracted the attention of people from all walks of life including President Uhuru Kenyatta, who eventually attended his burial.

