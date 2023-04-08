Homa Bay MP Kaluma Submits Bill Criminalizing LGBTQ

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has submitted a bill to Parliament seeking to criminalize homosexuality, same-sex marriages, and LGBTQ behaviors.

The legislator said that should the family protection bill be passed into law, it will criminalize the promotion, recruitment, and funding of homosexuality and LGBTQ.

“I have submitted the Family Protection Bill to the National Assembly. It seeks to ban comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Pre-primary, primary and secondary schools education programs,” he said.

Kaluma aims to outlaw sexual health rights and education.

Read: Wetangula Denounces Supreme Court’s Ruling on LGBTQ Rights Groups

If the law is approved, it will protect the guardians’ and parents’ prior rights to direct their children’s education.

It will reaffirm parents’ rights to information and consent about sexual education for minors and abortion procedures.

The definition of sex in the bill, according to Kaluma, is the biological condition of being male or female as observed and ascribed at birth.

Additionally, the MP wants the state to restrict homosexual inmates’ access to employment opportunities in childcare facilities as well as their freedoms of association, expression, and belief.

Read Also: Anita Nderu’s Post On LGBTQ Causes Frenzy On Twitter

The bill also outlaws homosexual adoption and forbids performing sex activities on animals.

The lawmaker stated that, if passed, the bill would include penalties ranging from death to at least ten years in prison.

Last month, Kaluma claimed to have received threats to his life over his firm stand on same sex relationships.

“I want to tell the people imagining we can withdraw (LGBTQ bill) because I have been receiving threats telling me Kaluma withdraw from that enterprise. I am telling them to study my history with matters concerning the family,” he said.

Read Also: Blow To LGBTQ As High Court Declines To Repeal Section 162 Of The Penal Code

This was after the Supreme Court allowed the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC) to be registered as a legal NGO.

The court ruled that although homosexuality is illegal in Kenya, it cannot deny the community the right to association.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...