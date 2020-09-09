Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Threatens To Discipline Governor Kibwana Over Membership Fee

Wiper Democratic Movement Party has threatened to take disciplinary action against Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana over failure to remit monthly membership fee.

The governor, who has expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, is considered disloyal to the Kalonzo Musyoka-led outfit.

According to Wiper party Secretary-General Judy Sijeny, the Makueni county boss has not paid dues amounting to Ksh600,000.

Also targeted is Kibwana’s deputy Adelina Mwau who has also continually failed to remit party monthly dues totalling to Ksh1,050,000.

Kibwana has not remitted contributions since January last year, while the deputy made her last pay in September 2017.

The two have been given 14 days to clear the defaulted amount or face disciplinary action.

“We write to remind you that despite several reminders to you, you have failed, refused and neglected to honor or pay the said subscriptions which is in contravention of Article 29 (g) of the Wiper Democratic Movement Kenya Constitution and the Certificate of Pledge that you signed,” reads the demand from the party to Kibwana.

“Kindly note that the above action amounts to gross misconduct and is in breach of the Party rules and code of conduct. If we do not receive the said funds within fourteen days, we shall appropriate recovery and disciplinary action against you without any reference to you whatsoever.”

Kibwana was re-elected Makueni governor in 2017 after his Muungano party entered a pre-election pact with Wiper.

The governor was appointed Wiper Party’s chairman but announced in February last year that he had stepped aside after a disagreement with Kalonzo. He was replaced by former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere.

The two have differed in political ideologies for some time now with leaders allied to Kibwana criticizing Kalonzo for his political moves.

