Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Fronts CMB Prezzo For Kibra Parliamentary Seat In 2022

Kenyan rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini popularly known as CMB Prezzo will contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat in the 2022 election.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka confirmed that Prezzo was the party’s choice in the elections.

Prezzo had declared interest in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7, but the party maintained that it was not going to field a candidate in the mini polls, further advising him to try his luck in 2022.

“We saw that ODM already picked a candidate, so we decided that as Wiper for now…because we recently beat them in Embakasi South…we will not have a candidate (in Kibra),” said Kalonzo.

“ANC (Amani National Congress) has a candidate… Wetangula (Ford Kenya party leader) has a candidate, even Jubilee has a candidate…so may the best candidate win.”

Reports of Prezzo contesting for the Kibra by-election nearly broke the internet on Tuesday afternoon.

Minutes later, the party, in a statement, stated that the online reports were misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya will be fielding Jackson Ngechu Makini, aka CMB Prezzo, as its candidate for the Kibra Constituency by-election. The true position is that the WDM-K is not fielding any candidate in the by-election,” read the statement in part.

The party, further, dismissed a tweet on its handles suggesting that Prezzo would run for the mini polls, saying the account might have been hacked.

“The WDM-K has launched investigations into possible hacking of its Twitter handle, ” Wiper added.

Some of the candidates that have been cleared by their parties to participate in the by-election are Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, ODM’s Benard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

The Kibra parliamentary seat attracted several young Kenyans who have made a name for themselves in different sectors.

Kriss Darlin, now former NTV DJ, was the first to declare his interest in the race.

International football star Mariga followed.

Darlin was, however, beaten in the ODM nominations by Imran.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26, 2019.

