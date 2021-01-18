Kalonzo Wants Ruto Investigated For Land Grabbing, Mysterious Deaths Of Bodyguards

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka wants Deputy President William Ruto to offer himself for investigation over several cases of land grabbing.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel on Monday, Kalonzo responded to Ruto’s claims made on Friday where he said that the former had stolen land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) in Yatta.

“The wild claims hold no water. The allegations are a cheap and a desperate attempt at character assassination. I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs. I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter,” said Kalonzo.

“I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all. Indeed, this is the time to separate the truth from lies and malicious propaganda.”

Read: Sonko Claims That He, DP Ruto Are In Danger

On the other hand, the former vice president wants the DP who he referred to as “Arap Mashamba” investigated by the DCI for allegedly stealing land belonging to Joseph Murumbi, Kenya’s first Vice-President and a renowned conservationist.

The Special peace envoy for South Sudan wants the DCI to also look into the alleged attempted land grab of the Langata Road Primary School playground, and the land on which Weston Hotel sits.

In his statement, the Wiper party leader wants the investigative body to probe who grabbed more than 100 acres belonging to the late Adrian Muteshi, an IDP who died out of bitterness and frustrations having fought for more than 10 years trying to reclaim his land, albeit successfully. Apparently, Ruto was found criminally culpable.

“DP Ruto should tell Kenyans the truth about who swindled Makindu Motors of millions of shillings, where a businessman lost Sh300 million due to shenanigans emanating from his office,” he added.

Read Also: DP Ruto Hits Out At Raila, Vows To Continue The Hustler Narrative

The DP should also be investigated over the fake arms deal which led to the death of Seargent Kipyegon Kenei, loss of Sh4 billion meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams, and the recent camera scandal that led one of his bodyguard’s to commit suicide, Kalonzo told reporters.

Further, Kalonzo wants Ruto to subject himself to a lifestyle audit.

“I urge “Arap Mashamba” to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds, which stink to high heavens.

“It is so sad to note that DP Ruto has been fomenting bitter divisions and a class war, instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu