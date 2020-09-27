Kalonzo Vows To Teach Raila A Lesson In Msambweni By-election

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed ODM’s claims of a sure win in the Msambweni by-election scheduled for December 15.

Speaking at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Ukunda, the former Vice President asked the Raila Odinga-led party to brace for a vicious fight.

Kalonzo said Wiper will turn tables with its candidate Shehe Mahmoud carrying the day.

He also rubbished claims by the Jubilee party that Msambweni Constituency is ODM’s stronghold promising to give the party members a run for their money.

The Wiper boss called on the Jubilee-party that opted not to field a candidate in the mini-poll to support Mahmoud.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said that the move was in the best interest of the cooperation agreement “handshake” with ODM and the fact that the seat was held by an ODM member, Suleiman Dori, who succumbed to cancer in March.

Tuju also said the decision not to field a candidate was due to the prevailing conditions including the possible dissolution of parliament over the two-thirds gender rule.

“The country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges,” Tuju said.

Deputy President William Ruto reluctantly accepted the party position following Tuju’s announcement.

“I was of a different view on the party fielding a candidate in Msambweni but because a decision has already been made and communicated to the public, we will all stand by that decision that those who had intentions of vying on a Jubilee ticket in Msambweni will now look for alternatives may be run as independent candidates or in other political parties,” the DP said.

Yesterday ODM returned the favour by pulling out of by-elections expected in Nakuru’s Lake View Ward and Kiambu’s Kahawa Wendani.

DP Ruto is likely to support late Suleiman Dori’s former Personal Assistant (PA) Feisal Abdallah Bader in Msambweni mini-poll.

On Thursday, the DP hosted Abdallah, who will be running as an independent candidate, at his Karen office. He was accompanied by Coast MPs including; Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Aisha Jumwa of Malindi.

Ruto’s decision to endorse Bader was surprising given he was with Mariam Sharlete, who had expressed interest to vie for the seat on a Jubilee ticket, at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

Sharlet Mariam, a former ODM party member, had stormed the party headquarters demanding her nomination papers.

Ruto had also promised to help her in her campaigns, but if she sought his help

“Akiniongelesha vizuri na kwa sababu sasa hatuna candidate kule Msambweni naweza kumsaidia.”

