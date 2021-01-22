Kalonzo To Present Himself At DCI HQs Over Yatta Land Grabbing Claims

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to this morning (Friday) present himself to the DCI over his controversial Yatta land.

The former vice president was accused by Deputy President William Ruto of grabbing the land that once belonged to the government.

“You have been an MP, minister in almost every ministry and the Vice President, and the only record you have is that where you live is government land. Then you are telling us that your party’s slogan is Kazi Kazi bila wizi, I think you are confused. It should be wizi wizi bila kazi,” Ruto said in Bomet.

In response, Kalonzo demanded that the DCI probe the DP over his involvement in land grabbing scandals and other sagas involving huge amounts of money.

The peace envoy for South Sudan listed the following as scandals the DP needs to be investigated for; former vice President Joseph Murumbi’s land, attempted land grab of Lang’ata Primary School playground, Weston Hotel land saga, 100 acres belonging to the late IDP Adrian Muteshi, and huge tracks of land in Taita Taveta.

Kalonzo also called for a probe into the Sh39 billion fake arms scandal that led to the murder of Ruto’s bodyguard Seargent Kenei and the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

This morning, Kalonzo is expected to have with him documents showing the legal ownership of the land.

He is expected to arrive between 8.30 and 9 am.

