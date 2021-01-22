Kalonzo To File Complaints Against DP Ruto In Three Weeks – Lawyers

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will in three weeks file complaints against Deputy President William Ruto, his legal team has said.

The former vice president presented himself before the DCI over allegations that he grabbed Yatta land that previously belonged to the government.

He was accompanied by lawyers; James Orengo, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Dan Maanzo.

On Tuesday, Kalonzo came out guns blazing to defend himself against the claims made by Ruto over the weekend.

Addressing his supporters in Bomet, Ruto accused Kalonzo of stealing the piece of land that previously belonged to the National Youth Service (NYS).

“You have been an MP, minister in almost every ministry and the Vice President, and the only record you have is that where you live is government land. Then you are telling us that your party’s slogan is Kazi Kazi bila wizi, I think you are confused. It should be wizi wizi bila kazi,” the “hustler” said.

In his response, Kalonzo called on the DP to subject himself to a lifestyle audit.

He also asked the DCI to probe the second in command for a barrage of scandals that involve stolen land.

He cited former vice President Joseph Murumbi land’s, attempted land grab of Lang’ata Primary School playground, Weston Hotel land saga, 100 acres belonging to the late IDP Adrian Muteshi, and huge tracks of land in Taita Taveta.

Ruto is yet to respond to the allegations.

