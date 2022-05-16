Kalonzo to be on the Ballot, Picks Sunkuli as Running Mate

Wiper Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will be on the ballot come August 9.

Speaking from Karen at the SKM Command centre, the former vice president said his running mate will be Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli.

^SKM here. The BIG ANOUNCEMENT: Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli is my Deputy Presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/nebov2nF0t — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) May 16, 2022

“If there is no faith, you can’t do business… For how long will we sacrifice and even of we sacrifice, they mess up,” he said.

The former Mwingi North member of parliament said that he, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had been in consultation over the running mate post.

But Raila had the last word, he revealed. He also stated that Raila tried to talk him into accepting Karua.

Kalonzo also told the press that he would have asked Kanu chairman Gideon Moi to be his running mate but One Kenya Alliance (OKA) “had been messed up”.

He also exited the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party as he wished Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, the best.

“We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja, and compare notes as we do so. I wish Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua well,” he said.

