Kalonzo Submits Voter Signatures to IEBC For Presidential Bid

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received signatures from voters who support Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential campaign.

Andrew Sunkuli, his running mate, presented the signatures on his behalf.

Sunkuli, Kalonzo’s running mate, confirmed that the former vice president will indeed be on the ballot on August 9.

This he said while submitting the signatures at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Yes, we are on the ballot and that is why I’m here to represent my presidential candidate who is outside the country on a private trip,” Sunkuli said.

The electoral commission has set Monday as the deadline for all presidential candidates to submit signatures from at least 2,000 registered voters who have endorsed their candidacy.

The supporters’ names, signatures, and identity cards or passport numbers must be attached to the signatures.

Earlier reports indicated that the Wiper leader was going to rejoin the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition today (Monday).

Last Friday, Kalonzo reportedly jetted out of the country for a private visit to London, delaying efforts by Raila Odinga’s close associates to formalize talks.

During his absence, the Wiper chairman is said to have prohibited any of his close associates from publicly speculating on his political future until he returns later this week.

Even so, Wiper party officials held a gathering at Stoni in Athi, Machakos County on Monday, with at least 500 party aspirants in attendance.

The agenda of the conference was kept under wraps by Kalonzo’s associates, however party vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr was quoted by the Nation as indicating that Azimio issues would be discussed.

“We need to consolidate and strategise how to keep competition away and campaign plan. I expect the Azimio issues will be brought up,” Mutula said.

Raila’s inner circle is frantically trying to entice Kalonzo back to Azimio in order to boost the ODM leader’s prospects of winning the polls.

On May 16, Kalonzo left Azimio after Raila chose Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

He accused Raila of breaking a pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who promised the Wiper leader the job.

