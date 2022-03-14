Kalonzo Says Parties Signed Azimio Deal ‘Blindly’

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has poked holes into the process that culminated in the signing of the Azimio la Umoja coalition agreement on Saturday, March 12.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday, the former Vice President claimed that the process was not transparent as some parties were not aware of what they signed at the event held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Musyoka disclosed that the organisers of the event hurriedly presented the parties present with a document to sign, without being given sufficient time to go through its contents.

According to Musyoka, the endorsement of Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate at KICC was not correct since the coalition had mutated to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

Musyoka indicated his OKA co-principals would be retreating to review the legal technicalities of the agreement.

Also Read: We Have Forgiven You – Ruto Takes On Uhuru for Backing Raila’s Bid

“There was nothing there, even you will agree with me what people signed at KICC, if I ask all those Secretary generals what they fixed their signatures to, probably nobody knows,” said Musyoka.

“This thing has shifted, it is no longer Azimio la Umoja Movement but Azimio-OKA. Our lawyers led by me will have to reflect on the legal technicalities. What I am sure of is that in the next few days, we will register Azimio-OKA,” he said.

Due to the blunder, he attributed to ODM Director of Elections Junet Muhammed, the OKA leader said the Wiper secretary-general didn’t sign the second document.

“We were not Azimio so what was passed there was Raila Odinga was given the mandate to be Azimio presidential candidate but when we went to Jacaranda, I clarified that now on behalf of OKA we will support Odinga and I hope my friends in OKA will agree with me,” Musyoka noted.

Also Read: Raila Tosha – Kalonzo Declares Support for ODM Leader Ahead of Polls

Musyoka on Saturday endorsed Odinga for the presidency despite a previous declaration that he would be a ‘fool to support the former prime minister’s bid for the third time without reciprocity’.

He, on Monday, reiterated that he decided to drop his bid and join hands with Odinga for the ‘greater good.’

“I said for the third time, now if people asked me if I would support Raila Odinga 20 times I would I will. If that’s what it would mean to keep this nation together,” said Musyoka.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...