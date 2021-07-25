Kalonzo to Ruto: Defeating You is my Number One Priority

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has given the clearest indication that he won’t support any other candidate for the presidency in the General Election scheduled for August 9, 2022.

The Wiper party leader now says he is ready to face Deputy President William Ruto who is touted as a front runner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo has twice supported ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions in 2013 and 2017, under the Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (Cord) and National Super Alliance (NASA) outfits respectively.

He now believes that it’s his time to take a stab at the presidency.

Kalonzo, while speaking in Kitui, exuded confidence that he will floor Ruto in the forthcoming polls.

“Defeating William Ruto is my number one priority and I have reasons for it… Defeating you we shall,” said Kalonzo.

He revealed that he will soon launch his campaigns across the country to popularize his candidature.

“Yeyote yule anataka kuja kuomba kura ukambani amekaribishwa… Mimi nitaenda Eldoret kwa William Ruto, Siaya, Kisumu… Nitaenda everywhere. That is the nation we want,” added the Wiper leader.

Kalonzo, who is fighting to be endorsed by his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) allies for the top seat, further poked holes into Ruto’s hustler narrative terming it unrealistic.

Ruto, on his part, has maintained that the hustler narrative that promotes the ‘bottom-up’ economic model will address the needs of the common mwananchi who has been neglected for decades.

