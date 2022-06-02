Kalonzo Rejoins Azimio, Accepts Chief Minister Post

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejoined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance One Coalition Party and will take up Raila Odinga’s offer to be the Chief Minister in his administration.

Speaking during a press conference accompanied by his running mate Andrew Sunkuli and Kanu Boss Gideon Moi, Kalonzo affirmed his support for the Raila-led Azimio adding that he is ready to campaign and deliver victory after the August 9 elections.

He ideally accepted to be the Chief Cabinet Minister in Odinga’s administration while congratulating Martha Karua as Odinga’s running mate.

“I want to congratulate my sister Martha for being chosen as Mr Odinga’s running mate,” he said.

Read:Wiper Officials Ask Kalonzo To Consider Returning to Azimio

The Wiper boss says he has rejoined Azimio and deferred his presidential dreams after listening to everyone including the dumb and ignorant and decided that he is best suited there.

“I have come to the realization that the future of our nation is on our shoulders. I have deferred my dreams to run in the August elections. In my concentration, I have listened to everyone including the dumb and ignorant,’ he said.

Last month, Raila Odinga named Martha Karua as his running mate and nominated Kalonzo to the Chief Cabinet Minister position.

Kalonzo however turned down the bid and opted to run for president on his own naming Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...