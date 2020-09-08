Kalonzo Rebukes MPs Sudi, Ng’eno For Making “Obscene” Remarks

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned leaders who hurled unprintable insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

The former vice president urged leaders to refrain from uttering remarks that could fan violence and hatred among the Kenyan people.

He was referring to Emurua Dikirr Johana Ng’eno and Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi who were on Monday rebuked for the abusive language.

Read: Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no To Be Arraigned Over Mama Ngina Slur

“It is quite shocking that the two legislators, in their zeal to score political points, chose to go for the former First Lady’s jugular.

“…hurling unprintable epithets at her persona and character, while fully aware of her inability to talk back or (to) give a measured response to the allegations leveled against her,” Kalonzo said in a statement.

He said that the “obscene” remarks were totally uncalled for, adding that the rebuking from Kenyans was well deserved.

Read Also: DPP Okays Prosecution Of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no For Allegedly Stirring Up Ethnic Animosity

“They deserve condemnation from all right-thinking Kenyans. We are in a heated political crucible, but this is no excuse for some Kenyans to exceed the boundaries of decency,” he added.

“Let us learn to reason together as Kenyans. We must not let raw emotions destroy the very national fabric of our Nation.”

Earlier, a section of leaders called for Deputy President William Ruto to personally apologize to the president since the remarks were made by his allies.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu