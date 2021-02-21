I am Not Interested In Your Endorsement – Kalonzo Tells Raila

Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has castigated ODM party leader Raila Odinga over his sentiments on supporting his presidential bid in 2022.

Addressing the faithful during a Sunday service at AIC Kyemutheke in Machakos, Kalonzo threatened to “expose” Mr Odinga if he continued provoking him.

“If he continues, we’ll expose him. I am telling Kenyans that I don’t need anybody’s endorsement. I only need God to endorse me,” he said.

Earlier on, Mr Odinga said that he will not endorse his former partners in the National Super Alliance (Nasa), saying that they abandoned him at his hour of need – when he was being sworn in.

“There were leaders who stood with me when I was campaigning until we got to the ballot. They, however, retracted when I decided to be sworn-in. I was looking around for them but none could be found. Why do they need me now when they ran away at the time I wanted them the most? I will not pass the baton to anyone,” Mr Odinga said in Dholuo at a funeral at Ratanga in Ndhiwa Constituency.

On his side, Kalonzo said that he had informed him that he would not attend the swearing-in, and had advised him to seek dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I don’t believe in these political debts. I did what I did to make this country better. As a senior counsel, how would I have participated in a mock, illegal and unconstitutional oath? I would have disqualified myself,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo warned Raila to stop using his political footsoldiers to fight him.

