Kalonzo, Mutua Drag Each Other Over Machakos Poll Rigging Claims

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua have traded accusations over poll rigging claims ahead of Machakos Senatorial by-election.

The two have accused each other of plotting to rig the elections in their favor, with each party pointing fingers.

According to Kalonzo, a senior IEBC official was sighted at governor Mutua’s office hence accusing him of trying to sway how the vote will go.

“Wavinya Ndeti defeated Mutua in 2017 but because of rigging, he managed the 54 percent theft. So, if there are county officials hired as either clerks in polling stations or returning officers for the forthcoming Machakos senatorial by-election, we want their names removed immediately,” Kalonzo said on Friday.

Read: Kalonzo’s Wiper Party Opposes Three-tier Government, Pledges To Popularise BBI Countrywide

On the other hand, Mutua dismissed the claims by Kalonzo labeling him a person who has sensed defeat.

Mutua further intimated that the Wiper party has no strategy that will guarantee their win in the coming by-election. For instance, he referenced the claims that their posters were being removed with a rejoinder that they have not printed enough.

“Just because they have sensed defeat they have begun claims there is rigging by the IEBC. There is nothing like that. That is cowardice. They (Wiper) have no strategy. Nobody is removing their posters, it is them who have printed few, which is why theirs are not visible,” Mutua said as he inspected development projects in Matungulu sub-county on Friday.

Read Also: ODM Backs Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Candidate In Machakos Senatorial By-election

The seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka and a by-election has been scheduled for March 18, 2021.

Wiper Democratic Movement’s candidate for the by-election is Agnes Kavindu while Maendeleo Chap Chap settled for John Katuku.

Other candidates cleared by IEBC to contest include Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Lily Nduku Nwanzia of CCU and Jonathan Makenzi Maweu (Independent Candidate).

Others are Munyambu Francis Musembi (Independent), Nthama Sebastian Nzau (Independent), Kitheka Simeon Kioko (Grand Dream Development Party), Musingi John Kioko (Muungano Party) and Otto Edward Musembi Nthenge of FORD-ASILI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu