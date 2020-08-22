Kalonzo, Muthama Exchange Bitter Words At Funeral In Machakos

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama attended a funeral service in Machakos County on Friday where they exchanged bitter words.

The duo had attended the funeral of the late Samuel Mutuku Mulu, firstborn son to the late patriarch and politician Hon Mulu Mutisya.

Bidding farewell to our brother, the late Samuel Mutuku Mulu at Ngamba village in Mwala yesterday.The late Mutuku was the first born son of our late patriarch, the late Hon Mulu Mutisya. Rest in Peace Brother. pic.twitter.com/yiYR1xU0fE — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) August 22, 2020

Last evening, I visited to condole with the family of the late Hon. Paul Joseph Ngei in Kangundo following the passing-on of his eldest son the late Masaku Ngei. We pray to God to continue giving the family fortitude as they lay our brother to rest today. pic.twitter.com/hVwFu8yDAW — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) August 22, 2020

Read: Kalonzo Musyoka Bodyguard Abducted Along Mombasa Road, Valuables Stolen

This was the first time Muthama and Kalonzo were physically meeting following the former’s declaration to ditch Wiper party and join the Ruto camp ahead of the 2022 general elections.

According to K24, Muthama urged the members of the Kamba community to rally behind Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 race to State House.

“I want to tell Kalonzo and those cheering him on that presidential campaigns are not conducted the same way village politics are held. Those who are serious about their presidential ambitions, hold huge gatherings in Nairobi, Mombasa and other key regions across Kenya,” said Muthama.

Muthama added, “Mounting a spirited presidential campaign requires huge financial resources and highly-strategic foot soldiers, [which I doubt Kalonzo has].”

Read Also: Former Senator Muthama Expelled From Wiper Party

The move angered Musyoka who linked Muthama to his political woes. The Wiper leader further intimated that Muthama had already misled him twice before and he would not be a party to his gimmicks for the third time.

“Muthama, I won’t allow you to mislead me for a third time. You have failed me on two separate key occasions. This time around, on matters of national politics, I will go to the negotiating table alone. Go tell the deputy president that I will face off against him in the 2022 presidential election,” retorted Musyoka.

The exchange of words reportedly went on for quite some time until the event was over and the burial ceremony finalized.

Musyoka, who has now made his interests to run for the top set come 2022 obvious, has maintained that he is the man for the job, assuring the Kamba nation that he will be on the ballot.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu