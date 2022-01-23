Kalonzo, Moi & Wanjigi Storm Out of Mudavadi Event As Ruto Attends Convention

A section of principals of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) on Sunday stormed out of ANC’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) organised by party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi walked out after learning that Deputy President William Ruto had been invited to the event. The duo was in the company of their new ally businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Mudavadi, who has been endorsed to vie for the presidency by Amani National Congress, is set to team up with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the August General Election.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, a principal in OKA, is attending the event.

Several politicians allied to Ruto including members of parliament and governors are also present.

Mudavadi is expected to make a declaration on his political move which he has described as an ‘earthquake’ that would shake the world.

Kalonzo, Moi and Wanjigi had earlier in the day graced a delegates-only event at Bomas where Mudavadi was endorsed to fly the ANC flag in the August polls. The delegates also gave the party boss the green light to work with other outfits with a view of winning the next election.

The OKA principals walked out shortly after Ruto allies started arriving for the event. Some of the Ruto footsoldiers attending the event include Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) Josphat Nanok (Turkana), lawmakers Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa, Kipchumba Murkomen, Didmus Barasa among others.

The latest comes amid speculations that the OKA leaders are not reading from the same script.

Last week, Mudavadi snubbed a key retreat in Naivasha that was meant to pick the alliance’s presidential candidate.

Mudavadi’s absence at the event, attended by the other three OKA principals, cast doubt on his commitment to the alliance.

Word has it that a technical team tasked with helping OKA choose a presidential candidate had at the time concluded their simulations that Kalonzo is the best bet to fly the alliance’s flag.

