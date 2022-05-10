Kalonzo Makes U-turn, Set To Attend Interviews for Raila’s Running Mate Post

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is this morning expected to appear before the selection panel for Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party.

The former Vice President changed his mind about attending the ongoing interviews yesterday after days of protesting against facing the panel.

“His Excellency Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka SC, hereby states that he has decided to honour the invitation to attend interviews for the Azimio One Kenya running mate position that will be conducted by the panel of eminent persons,” Wiper said in a letter to the Azimio panel.

For months now, Musyoka has been insisting that he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga having run as the ODM party leader’s running mate twice, in 2013 and 2017.

Attending the interviews, Musyoka said, would be demeaning for a politician of his statue.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Musyoka said.

The search for Odinga’s running mate began in earnest on Monday, April 8.

Some of the big shots that attended the interviews were Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Others shortlisted include Agriculture CS Peter Munya, former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus, Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

The panel chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa is expected to conclude the interviews today.

