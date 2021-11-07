Kalonzo is Looking for a Job, Muthama Says Over “Availability” Remarks

Kalonzo Musyoka is looking for a job, former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama has said.

This was after the Wiper party leader was quoted by the Nation saying that he is available for talks with Deputy President William Ruto.

“If you hear them looking for me, tell them I am available because Kenyans must consult. If they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome,” Kalonzo told the daily.

Muthama, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, likened Kalonzo to a hyena that split into two trying to decide which homestead to go to.

“Kalonzo Musyoka’s tough choices are nothing but an old story of hyena which split into two (2) trying to make a choice on which two (2) homestead (it targeted), meat was being cooked. Kalonzo is torn between which side of bread is well-buttered. He is looking for a job,” he said.

He also noted that the former vice president does not know what direction to lead his people (Kambas) as he is always “engulfed in self-aggrandizement” at the expense of his people.

“This man has no stand, neither does he know which direction to take the Kamba community because he is always engulfed in self-aggrandizement at the expense of uplifting the living standards of the people he purports to lead,” added Muthama.

The former legislator also urged his tribesmen to join UDA which he said is likely to form the next government.

“It’s high time for Kambas to abandon and get into @williamsruto’s UDA Party that has a guarantee to form the next Govt in 2022 and be assured of a piece of National Cake.”

Kalonzo has in the past said his goal is to beat DP Ruto in the upcoming general elections.

“Defeating Ruto is my number one priority, and I know why. I also welcome my brother Johnson Muthama to work with us once we clinch the victory because defeating you, we shall,” Kalonzo said.

The One Alliance Kenya (OKA) principal has also declined to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

