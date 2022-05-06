Kalonzo, Karua Among Seven Shortlisted to be Raila’s Running Mate

Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka are among seven shortlisted for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance running mate position.

The seven member panel also shortlisted Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Stephen Tarus of the National Liberty Party.

The vetting panel chairperson Noah Wekesa on Friday said that they received 20 applications.

“The rest 13 applicants were not considered as they had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” Wekesa said.

The panel is set to complete the exercise by May 10.

They are expected to submit two names to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for consideration.

The two will then pick the best person to run alongside Raila in the August 9 polls.

Jubilee party submitted the names of Ms Chege and Kenneth.

Moi had on Thursday backed Kalonzo for the top job only for his party to present him for the same job.

“Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections. It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” the Baringo senator said in a letter to the panel.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat later wrote to the panel recommending that his chairman be considered for the post.

Salat described the Baringo senator as a “committed, trusted and steadfast senior member of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition who has contributed both his human and financial resources to build the coalition into a formidable contender for power in the August 9 general elections.”

Narc had submitted it’s party leader, Charity Ngilu’s name for consideration.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given presidential candidates until May 16 to name their running mates.

