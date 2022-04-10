in POLITICS

Kalonzo: It Is Time For Raila To Become The President of Kenya

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka
Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka (Courtesy)

The time is ripe for a Raila Odinga Presidency, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared.

Musyoka, speaking during a church function in Kitui yesterday reiterated his support for ODM leader and Azimio la Umoja Presidential flagbearer in the August 2022 polls.

The Wiper Party boss said Raila has been resilient in championing the rights of Kenya thus it is time for him to lead the country.

This, as interpreted by many sent the message that regardless of whom Odinga picks as his running mate, his top seat is secured under Azimio and not up for debate.

“I want to say it here categorically that whatever formation you come up with, it is time for Raila to become the president of Kenya. I commend him for resilience and the ability to stand strong,” Kalonzo said.

Read: Only Uhuru, Raila and I know Contents of Azimio-One Kenya Agreement &#8211; Kalonzo Musyoka

Last month, Kalonzo joined Raila-led Azimio la Umoja Coalition. This was after frantic efforts to have him on board earlier failed.

Despite Kalonzo declaring “Raila Tosh” during the Azimio la Umoja NDC, he was still sending mixed signals and going missing on the campaign trail ignited mixed reactions.

It was only after President Uhuru Kenyatta paid him a visit at his Karen home that the matter was resolved.

Sources in the know claimed Uhuru’s visit was an appreciation of the former Vice President’s decision to drop his presidential bid to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Read Also: Details of Uhuru’s 5-Hour Meeting with A Flip-flopping Kalonzo

The meeting that lasted for about five hours also cleared the air on the misunderstandings on the pact between Odinga and Musyoka.

Notably, other Azimio Coalition partners have recently come out threatening to chuck out claiming a section of the issues they raised were not addressed.

Among them was the debate on who will be Odinga’s running mate. The coalition however clarified that the running mate position will be announced at a later date following consultations with the affiliate partners.

