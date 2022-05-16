Kalonzo Holed Up in Meeting with Wiper Leaders Ahead of ‘Major’ Declaration

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is currently holed up in a meeting with the party’s top leadership amid rising political temperatures ahead of the August General Election.

The meeting is taking place at SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

The former Vice President is expected to address the media at the same venue after the meeting.

The Wiper leaders were informed of the meeting on Monday morning through a text message sent by Wiper National Organising Secretary Robert Mbui.

“You are invited by our party leader His Excellency Hon Kalonzo Musyoka to the SKM command centre today morning 16th May 2022 at 11 am for an extremely important announcement. Please purpose to come,” read part of the message.

Musyoka is expected to shed light on his political stand amid threats from Wiper to bolt out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition if Raila Odinga does not pick him as his running mate in the August polls.

Interestingly, the Azimio presidential candidate will be unveiling his running mate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 11am, the same time Musyoka is expected to make a major political announcement.

Sources in the know intimate Musyoka is set to unveil his presidential bid after failed talks with Azimio’s top leadership regarding the running mate post.

Apparently, Odinga is keen on picking his running mate from the vote-rich Mount Kenya(central) region.

The team tasked with selecting a running mate for Odinga submitted three names to the ODM party leader on Thursday.

The seven-member panel chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa noted that the three candidates were ranked on the basis of the average marks they scored during interviews conducted on Monday and Tuesday at Serena Hotel.

Top contenders for the post include party leaders Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Keneth.

Others vetted included Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (Party of National Unity), Narc leader Charity Ngilu and her National Liberal Party counterpart Stephen Tarus.

Musyoka, who hails from the Eastern region, insists he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga having run as the former prime minister’s running mate twice, in 2013 and 2017.

