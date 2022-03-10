Kalonzo Holding Secret Talks With UDA – Governor Mutua Claims

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been holding secret meetings with deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has claimed.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak show on Thursday, the county boss who is a supporter of the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja, claimed that Kalonzo wants to align himself with the team that wins the presidential election in August.

Kalonzo, Mutua alleged, is plotting to divide the Azimio votes in Ukambani.

“We are aware that UDA has been talking to Kalonzo because they believe that he is not principled. Because you’re either on one side or the other side. Today you’re here laughing in the morning and in the evening you laugh somewhere else and we’ve got intelligence sources that have showed us how he is talking to everyone,” Mutua stated.

Read: Inside Kalonzo-Raila Secret 2017 Poll Deal

“I think the game here would be Kalonzo to run by himself so that now he divides the Ukambani votes so that they all don’t go to Azimio. And they have been pushing it because that is the best scenario for UDA.”

Mutua did, however, note that the former vice president was still welcome to join the Azimio movement which has President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing.

“It has come to a point where it doesn’t matter whether Kalonzo comes to Azimio or not. But it would be ideal and we welcome him with open arms to come to Azimio,” said the second term county chief.

Kalonzo who last week asked Raila to honour a 2017 election pact, denied being indecisive, as he has been painted by the media.

Read Also: Excitement as Raila, Kalonzo Attend PNU NDC at Bomas

Speaking during the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on February 26, Kalonzo condemned those who chided him for taking his time before aligning himself with a certain political divide.

“For those who are calling me the indecisive kingmaker, shame on them! It took us time to accept the name Azimio- One Kenya Alliance; we cannot afford to lose this election,” he said.

He wondered why others like Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo and Raila were not taking any heat.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...