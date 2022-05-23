Kalonzo Fully In Azimio, Murathe Says As Wiper Boss Meets Party Officials

“Kalonzo is still in Azimio because that agreement says you cannot leave 6 months before the election or 3 months after the election. The reason for that is in the event of a runoff you cannot then pledge your allegiance to the other formation so I believe Kalonzo is in Azimio to stay voluntarily,” Murathe said.

This comes as there are speculations that the Wiper Boss is expected to rejoin Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition later today following numerous meetings and consultations.

Last week, Kalonzo announced his Presidential bid after he purportedly quit Azimio. He further announced his running mate, Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli the same day Raila Odinga, the Azimio flagbearer unveiled Martha Karua as his Deputy.

The move elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with a good number castigating him and pointing out his ‘chameleon’ nature in politics.

Well, reports reaching this writer reveal that the Wiper boss might have changed his mind after facing it rough on the other side and is most likely to go back to Azimio.

Notably, today he is holed up in a meeting with close to 500 party officials and aspirants to discuss the way forward.

A good number of aspirants from Kalonzo’s Wiper party had declared their unwavering support for an Odinga Presidency despite their Party boss claiming to have pulled out of the coalition.

It is only a matter of time before Kalonzo goes back to Azimio as he does not want to miss a stake in the National cake. For instance, the Chief Cabinet Minister position that he was offered in Odinga’s government is under threat and he is likely to lose it.

Speculations are high that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is likely to take over as the Chief Cabinet Minister in Raila’s government should Kalonzo continue wasting time.

