Kalonzo Dispels Claims Uhuru Pledged To Back Nasa Candidate in 2022

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday pledged to support a Nasa coalition candidate in 2022.

Speaking to NTV on Wednesday, Kalonzo said the reports swirling around shocked him.

“We were shocked to hear other people making issues out of it. I cannot remember President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he will back a Nasa presidential candidate,” said the former vice president.

It is said that the head of state promised to back a Nasa candidate during next year’s duel.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” Uhuru is quoted by a local daily.

The allegations had deputy president William Ruto spiraling on twitter. In a series of tweets, the DP accused his boss of dismembering the ruling party to pave way for ethnic parties.

In another tweet, the DP said: “EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU.”

Kalonzo also dismissed reports that he will work with ODM party leader Raila Odinga, with whom he has worked with in the past two general elections.

“It will be unthinkable to support Mr Odinga for the third time. I will be the most stupid person to once again support his bid without a measure of reciprocity,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader did not, however, rule out working with Raila in the future but noted that this is “my moment”.

“I’m open to working with all, but tell me why I should support Mr Odinga for the third time?” posed Kalonzo.

"I don't see any person convincing me to support him. I'd rather go back to Tseikuru than support him again. At the age of 67, this is my moment. I must run. If I don't, when would I?" Read Also: "Tutajipanga" Ruto Tells Uhuru After He Allegedly Declared Support For One Nasa Chief Kalonzo also hit out at the DP who is poised to take over from Uhuru in a year. Ruto's administration, Kalonzo criticized, would be tainted with graft. "It will be a corruption led administration for sure and we are going to tell Kenyans a lot more," Kalonzo said.