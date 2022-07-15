Kalonzo Claims DP Ruto Assaulted Former MP Chesire At State House

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that deputy president William Ruto beat up a former MP years ago.

Speaking in Kangundo on Thursday, the former vice president claimed that he witnessed the DP beat up former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire at State House.

Kalonzo stated that the incident took place during late President Daniel Moi’s regime.

He dared Dr Ruto to deny putting his hands on the former legislator.

This he said as he warned Kenyans against voting for the UDA presidential candidate in 24 days.

“Some people claim President Uhuru Kenyatta is bitter. I want to tell you, I know Uhuru and I know Ruto. They are my younger brothers,” Kalonzo said.

“Lakini Ruto hasira ako nayo ni ya ajabu. I want my brother Ruto to deny beating up late former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire at State House in Eldoret. Moi loved peace, I remember that incident. If Ruto becomes President, he will beat you up.”

He added: “So, it’s a fact that Uhuru can’t beat someone and that’s why he said his deputy was bitter.”

During his rallies on Thursday, the DP told the electorate that he was indeed angry.

The second in command said he was angry because of the high cost of living and the derailed Big Four agenda.

“We are angry and hungry because of the high cost of living and soaring fuel prices,” said the DP.

Dr Ruto has in the recent past been accused of being a man with anger issues. The allegations came after he was heard saying that he almost smacked his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, back in 2017.

But according to the DP, his opponents have been concentrating on his anger because they do not have an agenda for the common person.

“They do not know what sleeping hungry is. They have no agenda, plan or policy. Right now, they are peddling lies that William Ruto is angry. If you broke our Big Four agenda, did you want us to laugh with you?” posed Dr Ruto.

“You have no agenda, that is why you are talking about Ruto’s anger. His is small, Kenyans are angrier because they sleep hungry and the high cost of living is high. You will be shocked by the anger that will force Kenyans to vote en masse and push you out of the ballot in August.”

