Kalonzo Ally Denies Claims He’s in Turkey over Harun Aydin Saga

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in Turkey but not in relation with the deportation of Deputy President William Ruto’s associate, Harun Aydin, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua has said.

In a statement, Wambua said his party leader is in the European country on a private trip, dismissing claims that he was on a diplomatic mission on behalf of the Kenyan government.

“This is to clarify that H.E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka is in Turkey on a private visit. The speculation that he could be out there on a diplomatic mission on behalf of the Kenyan Government is cheap propaganda motivated by bad faith on the part of its originators,” the legislator told Nation.

“I have the express authority of my party leader to clarify that Harun Aydin, the Turkish national at the centre of a controversial deportation, is not a State actor in the Turkish government and that my party leader’s visit to Turkey has absolutely nothing to do with the particulars of and the parties in this controversy.”

This comes hours after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i defended the deportation of the Turk before a parliamentary committee.

Speaking from Mombasa, the CS said Kenya was right to return the foreigner to his country.

This he said, was because his behaviour was characteristic of people involved in money laundering.

“When this came to our attention, we sought to get more information. We noticed that according to his passport, he had left the country twice without a stamp of him arriving in the country,” said the minister.

“He sneaked into the country twice without stamps. All this evidence is of an undesirable person.”

Matiang’i also dismissed claims that the government had apologized to the Turk as earlier stated by the DP.

