21-Year-Old Rovanpera Wins 2022 Safari Rally

Kalle Rovanperä is the 2022 WRC Safari Rally champion!

It was a conquering moment for youngster whose father Harri failed to achieve the same feat in 2002.

Rovanperä senior finished second in the 2002 edition of Safari Rally, behind the late Colin McRae thus failing to conquer the fable Kenyan fixture.

But his son, the 21-year old Finn, sublimely cleared the challenging Kenyan gravel with zest and vigor.

His run on the Friday fech fech sections and the Sleeping Warrior mud treated spectators to some exhilarating displays of rallying artistry.

