Kalembe Ndile Says Life In Danger Following Rivalry With Governor Mutua

Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile now says that his life is in danger following escalating rivalry with Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua.

Ndile, who has already recorded a statement with the Parliament Police Station in Nairobi says he was threatened by unknown individuals in a Machakos County government vehicle who threatened to break his leg if he did not stop painting governor Mutua in bad light.

“A man in a white pick-up vehicle with county government number plates approached me and told me to move from Mlolongo or else they will break my other leg,” said Ndile.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, Ndile who was accompanied by Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo and Nairobi businessman Stanley Livondo called for government protection saying he will not be cowed.

Last week, the Machakos county government Health department closed Ndile’s Macha Beach Hotel and arrested seven workers who were later charged.

The hotel was also cited for being built on riparian land among other illegalities.

This followed Ndile’s condemnation of Mutua, who promised to refurbish Dedan Kimathi and Tom Mboya statutes in Nairobi, which the latter said were neglected.

The Mutua-led government also stormed Ndile’s rental apartments in Mlolongo and arrested tenants.

Ndile was accused of constructing a commercial building without approved drawings and occupying the building which was under construction without a certificate of occupation.

He was thereby directed to produce the documents or have the tenants vacate the building.

