Kalembe Ndile Involved In Accident Along Mombasa Road

kalembe

kalembeKalembe Ndile, former Kibwezi Mp was involved in a road accident along the busy Nairobi- Mombasa highway.

The Saturday morning accident happened around Devki area involving Ndile’s Subaru Forester and a Mercedes Benz.

According to Athi River Traffic boss, Kalembe had a head on collision with the Mercedes that was headed in the opposite direction.

The former Mp was rushed to Shalom Community hospital. He suffered a fracture to his left hand and right leg.

