Kalasha Awards: Leon Ongaya (Mbura) And Yasmin Said (Maria) Feted As Best Lead Actor, Actress In TV Drama

The annual Kalasha Awards ceremony finally went down last night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.
The event, held under unique Covid-19 circumstances, was attended by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua, Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, actors, actresses and film crew among others.
Entries into the award ceremony sponsored by the Kenya Film Commission are films and TV series that have been aired on Kenyan television stations.
In yesterday’s event, Leon Ongaya known for his role as Mbura in “Pete” drama series (Maisha Magic East) was crowned the best lead actor in a TV Drama.
Yasmin Said (Maria) of Citizen TV was feted as the best lead actress in a TV Drama.
Below is the list of the 10th Edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards Winners
Best TV Drama: Maria (Citizen TV) – Rashid Abdalla.
Best TV Documentary: Road to Trauma – Sam Munia
Best Student Feature Film: The Case- Eastmond Mwenda
Best Performance in a TV Comedy: Mukami Njiru (Mrs Wang’ombe) – Varshita
Best Feature Film: 40 Sticks
Best Host in a TV Show: Nick Ndeda – The Great Kenyan Bake Off
Best Lead Actor in a Film: Gitaru Kamau -Family meeting
Lead Actress in a Film: Ella Maina – Sincerely Daisy
Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Cajetan Boy – 40 Sticks
Best Director: Victor Gatonye
Best Original Score: Sticks- Lucas Bikedo
Best Feature Film: Sticks- Sarah Hassan
Best Production Design: Siteiya Warui – 40 Sticks
Best Editor: Edwin Nyongesa – 40 Sticks
Best Sound Designer: Lucas Bikedo – 40 Sticks
Best Lighting Technician: Walter Odhiambo – 40 Sticks
Best Director of Photography: Jim Bishop – Nambwa FM
Best TV Advertisement: Dr Pamoja- Darren Collins
Best TV Comedy: Varshita (Maisha Magic East) -Lucy Mwangi Nyanya Rukia (Maisha Magic East) Daudi Anguka
Best Student Documentary: Mombasa – Riccardo Waruinge & Wali Shiekh
Best special effects: 40 Sticks – Grace Murema
Best Children Production: Ndembwa – Michael Mutahi
Best Animation Production: The Legend of Lwanda Magere
Lifetime Achievement: David Campbell
Kituo Halisi: Citizen TV
