Kalasha Awards: Leon Ongaya (Mbura) And Yasmin Said (Maria) Feted As Best Lead Actor, Actress In TV Drama

The annual Kalasha Awards ceremony finally went down last night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The event, held under unique Covid-19 circumstances, was attended by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua, Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, actors, actresses and film crew among others.

Entries into the award ceremony sponsored by the Kenya Film Commission are films and TV series that have been aired on Kenyan television stations.

In yesterday’s event, Leon Ongaya known for his role as Mbura in “Pete” drama series (Maisha Magic East) was crowned the best lead actor in a TV Drama.

Yasmin Said (Maria) of Citizen TV was feted as the best lead actress in a TV Drama.

Read: Maisha Magic Channels Garner 16 Nominations Ahead of The Kalasha TV and Film Awards 2020

Below is the list of the 10th Edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards Winners

Best TV Drama: Maria (Citizen TV) – Rashid Abdalla.

Best TV Documentary: Road to Trauma – Sam Munia

Best Student Feature Film: The Case- Eastmond Mwenda

Best Performance in a TV Comedy: Mukami Njiru (Mrs Wang’ombe) – Varshita

Best Feature Film: 40 Sticks

Best Host in a TV Show: Nick Ndeda – The Great Kenyan Bake Off

Best Lead Actor in a Film: Gitaru Kamau -Family meeting

Lead Actress in a Film: Ella Maina – Sincerely Daisy

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Cajetan Boy – 40 Sticks

Best Director: Victor Gatonye

Best Original Score: Sticks- Lucas Bikedo

Best Feature Film: Sticks- Sarah Hassan

Best Production Design: Siteiya Warui – 40 Sticks

Best Editor: Edwin Nyongesa – 40 Sticks

Best Sound Designer: Lucas Bikedo – 40 Sticks

Best Lighting Technician: Walter Odhiambo – 40 Sticks

Best Director of Photography: Jim Bishop – Nambwa FM

Best TV Advertisement: Dr Pamoja- Darren Collins

Best TV Comedy: Varshita (Maisha Magic East) -Lucy Mwangi Nyanya Rukia (Maisha Magic East) Daudi Anguka

Best Student Documentary: Mombasa – Riccardo Waruinge & Wali Shiekh

Best special effects: 40 Sticks – Grace Murema

Best Children Production: Ndembwa – Michael Mutahi

Best Animation Production: The Legend of Lwanda Magere

Lifetime Achievement: David Campbell

Kituo Halisi: Citizen TV

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu