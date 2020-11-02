Kakuzi PLC Picks Nicholas Nganga To Chair Its Board Amid Human Rights Abuse Claims

Kenyan food producer and exporter Kakuzi PLC has appointed Nicholas Nganga to chair its board with immediate effect.

Nganga served as chairman of giant telecommunication company Safaricom’s board from 2007 until his retirement in July this year. He is the current chairman of Car & General Kenya limited and G4S security.

He takes over from Graham Mclean who steps down from the role but will remain a non-executive director.

Nganga joins the company at a time when it’s battling human rights abuse claims that saw its supply of avocados suspended by UK’s supermarket giant Tesco.

Last month, 79 Kenyans through Leigh Day law firm launched a legal claim in the High Court in London against Kakuzi’s holding company Camellia Plc for the alleged abuses.

The Kenyans accuse Kakuzi of employing security guards alleged to have perpetrated horrific abuses including killings, sexual assault, attacks, false imprisonment, and other forms of serious mistreatment, between 2009 and 2020.

The company continues to deny the claims.

In the recent appointments, John Kibunga Kimani has been appointed to the board of Kakuzi PLC as a non-executive director with effect from November 1, 2020.

“Doctor John Kimani has extensive experience in the agricultural sector, ” the company said.

Further, the Kakuzi board has agreed on the establishment of an independent human rights advisory committee. The team will comprise experienced and distinguished individuals drawn from the human rights sector locally and internationally, and representatives of Kakuzi stakeholders.

The company is also working to enhance its current alternative dispute resolution process by setting up a full operational-level grievance mechanism.

