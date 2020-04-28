Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps To Be Put On Lockdown Over Covid-19 Fears

Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps will be put on lockdown from tomorrow, April 29, over Covid-19 pandemic, Interior CS Fred Matiangi has ordered.

The two camps cumulatively have over 245,000 registered refugees, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Dadaab Refugee camp is located in Garissa Town and hosts about 211,365 registered refugees and asylum seekers in three camps as of the 13 May 2019, making it the third-largest such complex in the world.

Kakuma Refugee Camp on the other hand is located in Turkana County, and hots around 34,620 refugees and asylum seekers.

“Following the meeting, and in furtherance of directives to curb the communal spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Government has ordered for the cessation of movement into and out of both Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps effective tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, 2020,” said Matiang’i in a tweet.

During the lockdown, no reception, interviews or counselling will take place at UNHCR offices and also all movements of persons of concern wishing to return to their countries have been suspended.

Also, all movements of refugees departing to resettlement countries have been suspended until further notice.

