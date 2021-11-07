Kakamega Teacher Sues TSC Following Insubordination Accusation

A Kakamega teacher has sued her employer, the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) for instituting disciplinary proceedings against her.

Carolyne Khamali Mwayuli, a teacher at St Augustine Mukumu Boys School, has claimed that she received a show-cause letter from the TSC after her son was canned by a teacher identified as Calystus Magotsi.

According to Ms Mwayuli, the letter signed by Kakamega East sub-county director Caren Ondhoro came three days after she filed a police report at Khayega Police Station.

Read: Peter Tabichi Among 31 Teachers Rewarded by TSC on World Teachers’ Day

In a suit filed at the Labour and Employment Court in Bungoma, Ms Mwayuli, through Musyoka and Mogaka Advocates, claims Mr Magotsi caused injuries on her son’s genitals, feet, legs and abdomen.

She alleges that her employer accused her of insubordination instead of dealing with the teacher.

In the court papers, Ms Mwayuli says the show-cause letter is misconceived, misdirected and meant to blackmail her to abandon and forsake her parental responsibility.

Read Also: TSC Open To Applications for 6,000 Vacancies in Primary, Secondary Schools

“TSC has exceeded its statutory powers by dragging extra-contractual matters into a parental/school contract for educational services that are otherwise mutually exclusive,” she says.

She wants the court to withdraw the show-cause letter and TSC barred from requiring her to respond to the contents of the letter.

She also wants her employer blocked from taking further action against her.

The matter will be mentioned on November 29.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...