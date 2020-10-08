Kakamega Residents Burn Down Police Station Following Clash Over Facemask

Angry residents of Kakamega County have burnt down a police station after clashing with police officers.

According to Western Police Commander Peris Kimani, chaos erupted after a police officer attached to Mbururu Police Station was accused of roughing up a man, Dennis Lusavu popularly known as Bazenga for not wearing a face mask.

He has reportedly gone missing after the incidence and is yet to be found.

The incident irked locals who resorted to unleashing their anger on the station by burning it to ashes. Apparently, a crowd of about 300 people stormed the station and started the fire.

“If the law requires the police officers to carry out certain duties and they don’t observe it (the law) properly and have come to hurt us, who will observe it?” a resident asked.

Another said, “We want the station to be made into a hospital and the officers kicked out.”

Western Police Commander further revealed that an OCS was injured in the process thus was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“When the OCS arrived here, he found a charged crowd of about 300 people. The OCS tried to talk to them, reasoning with them but no one could hear his requests. They injured the OCS on the head who has been taken to Matunda Sub-county Hospital, treated and discharged,” stated the commander.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been increased cases of police brutality as the relevant authorities tried to enforce the government directives on curfew.

In a report released in June by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), 15 people were reportedly killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries as the authorities implemented government measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

