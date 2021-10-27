Kakamega Priest Shem Shamalla who was Gifted a Car by DP Ruto a Month Ago Dies

Kakamega High Priest of the African Church of the Holy Spirit Shem Shamalla has passed on after a short illness. This has been confirmed by the church’s secretary Bishop Samson Khalwale.

At the time of his death, he was 84 years old. His burial has been set for Saturday 30, 2021 at Malava village in Kakamega County.

This comes just a month after he hosted Deputy President William Ruto during a church service and was gifted a car.

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” — John 16:33 pic.twitter.com/TS3wswsES4 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 18, 2021

According to the Standard, prior to the meeting, the church members were reportedly asked to arrange only 10 chairs for the preparation of DP Ruto’s visit.

The Priest, Shamalla also held a consultative meeting with uniformed police officers before the DP’s visit.

The church members further revealed that the DP was to attend “special prayers” during his visit.

Read: Bishop Who Hosted DP Ruto in Chaotic Kenol Fundraiser Dies, Buried in low-key Ceremony

In a similar account of events last year, Rev. Stephen Ng’ang’a, Bishop at African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) who hosted DP William Ruto in the chaotic Kenol fundraiser in Murang’a also passed on.

Reports indicated that he passed on following a Pneumonia attack but speculations revealed that he had contracted Covid-19.

“We are eulogizing one of our synod member Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a who was currently serving at Gatanga\Kakuzi Diocese Murang’a. Rest well Bishop,” read a Facebook post on the AIPCA page.

He was later laid to rest in a low-key ceremony attended by close family and church members.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...