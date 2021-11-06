Kakamega High School’s Dormitory Goes Up in Flames

A student’s dormitory in Kakamega High School has gone up in flames in the wee hours of Saturday.

The fire is said to have started at around 6 AM with the dormitory that is burning said to host over one hundred students.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Kakamega High School is burning. What’s happening to our children? What is Magoha doing about this? The ‘imposed’ midterm is not happening for another 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/HICLQmDlNO — Dr. Ongwesa PhD. (@DOngwesa) November 6, 2021

Further reports indicate that the fire that started in one dormitory has quickly extended to the other thus two dormitories have been razed down.

The school’s principal, Gerald Orina has confirmed that fatalities have been reported adding that the two dormitories host approximately 584 students.

“No student was injured; it was only their property that was destroyed. I am appealing to parents to remain calm as we investigate the cause of the fire,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...