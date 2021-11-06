in NEWS

Kakamega High School’s Dormitory Goes Up in Flames

dormitory
Kakamega High School dormitory (Courtesy)

A student’s dormitory in Kakamega High School has gone up in flames in the wee hours of Saturday.

The fire is said to have started at around 6 AM with the dormitory that is burning said to host over one hundred students.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Further reports indicate that the fire that started in one dormitory has quickly extended to the other thus two dormitories have been razed down.

The school’s principal, Gerald Orina has confirmed that fatalities have been reported adding that the two dormitories host approximately 584 students.

“No student was injured; it was only their property that was destroyed. I am appealing to parents to remain calm as we investigate the cause of the fire,” he said.

Kakamega High School

