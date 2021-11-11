Kakamega High School Students To Pay Ksh9,823 Fine Each Before Resuming Studies

Kakamega High School students, who were on Saturday sent home after a dormitory at the institution went up in flames, will pay heavy fines before re-admission.

A letter to parents seen by this writer indicates that each student is required to pay Ksh9,823 in damages fee.

The school settled on the amount during a board meeting held on Wednesday, September 10.

According to the School Principal, Gerald Orina, who also doubles up as Secretary of the Board of Management, the total cost of the damaged building is Ksh12,185,540.

“As per the Ministry of Transport Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works report on the burnt dormitory, the Bill of Quantities done as per assessment by the public works officer stands at Kshs.12,185,540.00,” the letter dated November 11 reads.

The students will incur additional costs for the installation of CCTV cameras and purchase of 280 double-decker beds estimated to cost Ksh695,420 and Ksh4,194,400 respectively.

The principal said the grand total of the damages is Ksh21,611,360.

The amount was divided by the total number of students which is 2,200 to arrive at the Ksh9,823 fine.

“The amount must be paid by all students on the day they report,” Orina said.

In a schedule released by the school, all Form Four students are required to report back on November 15, Form One (November 21), Form Two (November 23), and Form Three on November 25.

Orina said each student must clear all outstanding fees and arrears up to the second term, 2021 before they are allowed back to class.

“Avail all the bank slips on opening day,” he added.

The school will donate a mattress, two blankets, and two bedsheets to the students whose items were burnt in the fire.

The affected dormitory housed 584 students.

Police on Saturday said 16 students had been arrested in the suspected arson incident.

The Kakamega County-based school is among a number of institutions affected by the current wave of school fires that has shaken the country.

Other schools are Maranda High in Siaya County, Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County, Kanjuri High School in Nyeri County, Buruburu Girls in Nairobi among others.

