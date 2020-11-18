Kakamega County Officials Allegedly Plotting To Disinherit Late Chief-of-staff Robert Sumbi’s Wife, Children

Kakamega county chief-of-staff Robert Sumbi succumbed to Coronavirus on October 29 but is yet to be laid to rest.

According to a local weekly publication, his wife, Sussy Nandama Sumbi is feuding with another woman believed to have been cohabitating with the deceased.

The other woman, Yvonne Tanui, is said to have been introduced to Sumbi in 2013 by the county deputy governor, Philip Kutima.

Tanui who hails from Kabras moved in with the departed and were living at Kenfico Estate, Kakamega town.

Sources indicate that their introduction was orchestrated by Kutima who is seeking to take over from his boss, governor Wycliffe Oparanya, come 2022.

His plan was to cement his political base in Kabras, with Sumbi and his newly found lover by his side.

A well connected Sumbi got Tanui employed at the county trade department.

But following his sudden demise, things have fallen apart in the Sumbi household.

Nandama has a court order blocking Tanui and the deceased person’s brother, Augustine Sumbi, from moving the body from the Kakamega County Funeral Parlor or burying it.

In orders given by Kakamega magistrate H. Wandera on November 3, the body will stay put until the case is heard.

“I have served the orders to all parties involved. I will camp at the parlour so that the planned stealing of my husband’s remains, as word has gone round, is not fruitful,” said Ms Nandama said.

She claimed that there were plans to steal the body.

Further, she claimed that she was fighting to have her husband’s properties remain within the family.

It is alleged that Tanui is working in cahoots with “big wigs” within the county to disinherit Nandama and her children.

Those privy to the details have said that the prime plots in Kajiado and a house in Kitengela under Sumbi, belong to a senior county official who used him as a conduit.

“Sumbi’s wife according to the information I have has been adamant that the property was bought by her husband and that she is entitled to it while those fighting her want Tanui to be manipulated to take charge and return the property including cars to the said big wig’s possession,” the weekly publication quotes a source.

Tanui is apparently being financed by the Kakamega Assembly clerk Laban Maloba and Speaker Benson Buluma.

